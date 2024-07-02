Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $109.43 Average PT from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Workiva Stock Down 2.1 %

WK opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Workiva by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Workiva by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

