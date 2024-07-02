WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.89. 1,430,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,229. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average of $278.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.