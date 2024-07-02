WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $755,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. 24,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,988. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

