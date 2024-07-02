Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 312,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VMD opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

