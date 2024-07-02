Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vertiv by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

