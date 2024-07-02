Vertcoin Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $10,833.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,228.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.00615248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00120865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00037314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00271317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00071346 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,727,747 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

