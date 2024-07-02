Verge (XVG) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $68.85 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,113.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.00611481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00117872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00269083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00070265 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

