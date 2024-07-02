Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 679,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

VRA opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Bradley

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.