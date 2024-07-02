Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 211,013 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 452.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 5,599,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,647. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.