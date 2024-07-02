VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $261.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.