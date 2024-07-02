V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. V Technology has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

