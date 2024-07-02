V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
V Technology stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. V Technology has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.
About V Technology
