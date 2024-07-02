Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Update

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 746,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 438,664 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.