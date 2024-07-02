Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,878 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $3,158,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $150.36. The stock had a trading volume of 377,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,183,613.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,371.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

