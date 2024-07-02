Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 50% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.79 or 0.99958462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00075524 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003595 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

