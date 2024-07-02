Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Invests $207,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $113.85. 861,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,801. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

