Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

UNP stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,302. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

