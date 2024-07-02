Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.61.

Stelco Trading Down 2.9 %

Stelco Company Profile

TSE:STLC traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$36.08. 94,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.28. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$51.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

