Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $90.73 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,113.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.00611481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00117872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00269083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00070265 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,496,224 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

