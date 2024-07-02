State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,426 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 5,075,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

