State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,900 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 40.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 175,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 150.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 325.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

