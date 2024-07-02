State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,414,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after buying an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,077,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $211.99. 1,617,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.81 and a 52 week high of $216.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

