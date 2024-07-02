State of Michigan Retirement System Has $55.96 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. 3,509,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

