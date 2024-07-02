State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,412 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,301,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,252. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

