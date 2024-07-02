State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 19,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. 1,169,801 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

