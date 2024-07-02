Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Starbox Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STBX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Starbox Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

