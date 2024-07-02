Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Starbox Group Price Performance
NASDAQ STBX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Starbox Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
About Starbox Group
