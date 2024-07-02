Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops By 13.0%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Raymond James began coverage on Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Veru Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.43. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. Analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veru

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 63,379 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $77,956.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,532.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,970 shares of company stock valued at $250,075. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 4,494,821 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $2,736,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

See Also

