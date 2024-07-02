Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Grows By 13.2%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 727,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.1 days.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $167.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Intact Financial has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $175.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73.
About Intact Financial
