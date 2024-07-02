Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Grows By 13.2%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 727,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.1 days.

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $167.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Intact Financial has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $175.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

