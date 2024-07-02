Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Expands By 8.0%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFVW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

