Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Expands By 8.0%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFVW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
