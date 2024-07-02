Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increases By 8.2%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
