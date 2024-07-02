Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increases By 8.2%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on GTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.