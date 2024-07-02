Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Declines By 14.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 210,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,680. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
CGTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
