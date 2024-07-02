Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Drops By 8.0%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ CLOA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 191,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $52.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
