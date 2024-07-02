Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Drops By 8.0%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 191,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOA. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,162,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 190,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

