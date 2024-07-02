Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

