Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.92 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $270.62 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00004075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.05470951 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00045250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,215,478 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

