Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $903,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

