ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives $11.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACDC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Price Performance

ProFrac stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at $717,830,831.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.