Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $18,878,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRAX

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.