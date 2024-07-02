Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,736,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 186,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091,619. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

