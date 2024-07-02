Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NQP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,816.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,170,599 shares in the company, valued at $62,047,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 49,006 shares of company stock worth $566,434 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

