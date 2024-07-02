Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NQP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
Insider Activity at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.