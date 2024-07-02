NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

