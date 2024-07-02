NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NKE opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.