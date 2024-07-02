NewRiver REIT plc (NRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NewRiver REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 77.88 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,108.57, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.11 ($1.17).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

