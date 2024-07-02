Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,231. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

