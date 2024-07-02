MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,663. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.