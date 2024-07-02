Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.43), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.43).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 478.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,191.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

