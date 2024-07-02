Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $96.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

