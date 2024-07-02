JUST (JST) Hits Market Capitalization of $298.03 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, JUST has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $298.03 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

