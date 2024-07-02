Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

JUGRF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

