Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
JUGRF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Juggernaut Exploration
