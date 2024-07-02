JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 173.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.11. 3,170,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

