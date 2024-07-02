John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
HPF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 20,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.78.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
