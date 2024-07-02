Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JAGGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,283. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.